A call to action: Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. statewide, watch virtually Saturday

ST. LOUIS – The legend and civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. left a huge mark on the world. His tireless efforts in the fight for equality remain an inspiration decades later and his memory is kept alive by those following in his footsteps.

This Saturday, an event will be held as a “Call to Action” in Dr. King’s honor.

Dr. Latonia Collins Smith, chairwoman of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. State Celebration Commission for Missouri joined us to talk more about the event which will air this saturday on our sister station, KPLR 11.

