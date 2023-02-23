ST LOUIS – While life and racial tensions were high on the home front during World War II, more than two million black men registered to join the draft and fight for America.

Happening Friday, Dr. David Lucander, author of Winning the War for Democracy: The March on Washington Movement, will talk about Black American activism during WW II with a focus on St. Louis. The event is called ‘Victory at War and at Home: Civil Rights Activism in World War II,’ and it will open the conversation about black American engagement in various war efforts.

They will dive into specific experiences for both black men and women as they navigated being black in the service.

The event is Friday at 11:00 a.m. at the Soldier’s Memorial Military Museum in downtown St. Louis.