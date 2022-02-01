Blair’s Black History Moment: Two Black women hold political leadership positions in recent history

ST. LOUIS – We begin the month of February with history happening in real-time. Two Black women are blazing the trail for others who want their voices heard in the political realm.

Cori Bush, activist, and voice in the Black Lives Matter movement, is the first Black woman to win a seat in Missouri’s first congressional district. She won the 2020 election with 60 percentage points. She is a proud product of HBCU, Harris Stowe State, and she is a mother experiencing firsthand the trials facing those like her in the St. Louis area.

In April 2021, Tishaura Jones became the 47th mayor of the city of St. Louis. She is the first Black woman to do so. Her goals are to shine a light on systemic racism and create resources and opportunities for underserved communities. Jones was also the first Black woman to serve as St. Louis’ treasurer. During her acceptance speech, she acknowledged that “this campaign can unequivocally say we’ve begun breaking down the historic racial barriers and the racial divides that exist and have existed for generations in our city.”

Blair’s Black History Moment highlights the history, success, and contributions of African Americans, both past and present, across the St. Louis region. If you would like to highlight a part of Black History dear to the St. Louis area, please send an email to blair.ledet@tvstl.com as we recognize people, places, and events crucial to building the St. Louis community.