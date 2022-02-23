Blair’s Black History Moment: Calif. Congresswoman Maxine Waters is from St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – If you walk down the Delmar Loop, stars on the walk of fame are imprinted in the cement highlighting significant figures. One of them is Congresswoman Maxine Waters.

Although Waters serves the 43rd Congressional District of California, she was born in the St. Louis area. She began to display her work ethic when she joined the workforce at age 13. She’s a graduate of Vashon High School. She has now gone on to be deemed one of the most powerful women in politics, consistently advocating for the poor, children, women, international peace, justice, human rights, and Black communities. Congresswoman Waters was the first Black Chair of the House Financial Services Committee. In 1990, Waters became the second Black woman elected to congress. She has been a powerhouse in politics for more than 30 years. She has been on numerous committees, organizations, and movements she’s used her voice to lead.

An outspoken woman, Waters said in a simple yet moving quote, “I’m a strong Black woman, and I cannot be intimidated. I cannot be undermined.”

Blair’s Black History Moment highlights the history, success, and contributions of African Americans, both past and present, across the St. Louis region. If you would like to highlight a part of Black History dear to the St. Louis area, please send an email to blair.ledet@tvstl.com as we recognize people, places, and events crucial to building the St. Louis community.