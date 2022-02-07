Blair’s Black History Moment: Cedric the Entertainer was second Black man to host Emmys

ST. LOUIS – The Show-Me state’s own Cedric the Entertainer was only the second Black man to host the Emmy Award’s show solo in the year 2021. That was the 73rd Emmy Award show. According to PRIMETIMER, Cedric the Entertainer was already amping up crowds hosting the Soul Train Awards, Critics Choice Television Awards, the American Music Awards, and the NAACP Image Awards. He said, “Since I was a little boy huddled up next to my grandmother, television has always been my reliable friend. So it is an enormous honor for me to host this year’s Emmy awards.”

His hosting came at a crucial time. It was the first in-person show since the pandemic started and shows had been making a considerable effort to diversify and be more inclusive. Cedric the Entertainer told the New York Times, he wanted to “remove the velvet rope of it all — the feeling that, when you look at these shows, this is for them.”

Cedric the Entertainer went from cracking jokes in north St. Louis County’s old Berkeley High School to dazzling a live audience at the 73rd Emmy Awards.

