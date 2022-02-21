Blair’s Black History Moment: City Foundry STL hosts Black history events

ST. LOUIS – Several St. Louis entities are creating opportunities to celebrate and educate the public on the contributions of African Americans both past and present. The City Foundry is one of them.

This week, beginning Wednesday, they are hosting a list of events you can dive into. Tech Sum’N is hosting a speed networking event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. You have the chance to talk to founders about working together and resources for small business startups. Thursday – there is St. Louis Black history trivia and dinner. Saturday, you can take a sip of history from the first known African-American master distiller, Nearest Green. Finally, on Sunday the City Foundry kicks off the Shop Noir: Marketplace for Black Businesses. Here you will be able to support 20 different local Black-owned businesses. These events are all free and happen in the Foundry’s food hall.

Javia Gilliam of New and Gound says, “Diversity is one of the most important aspects of City Foundry STL because we want it to be a showcase of what our city has to offer.” Click here for more information on the events.

Blair’s Black History Moment highlights the history, success, and contributions of African Americans, both past and present, across the St. Louis region. If you would like to highlight a part of Black History dear to the St. Louis area, please send an email to blair.ledet@tvstl.com as we recognize people, places, and events crucial to building the St. Louis community.