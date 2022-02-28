Blair’s Black History Moment: John Hicks first Black reporter at Post-Dispatch

ST. LOUIS – We are paying homage to the first Black journalist for our partner newspaper, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

John H. Hicks from East St. Louis got his chance to contribute to the newspaper when he was hired as their first Black reporter in the year 1949. He got the job with the help of a college connection and went on to report for 12 years. Our partners at the Post reported that Hicks set his sights on covering international affairs and interviewing dignitaries like Malcolm X and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. He was inducted into the Greater St. Louis Association of Black Journalists Hall of Fame in 1993. One of his colleagues attested that he “had a way of putting people at ease and getting them to talk.”

It is journalists who help document all of the historical moments and milestones we have spent sharing during the month of February.