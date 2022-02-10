Blair’s Black History Moment: Lou Brock first MLB player to have award named for him while active

ST. LOUIS – The late Lou Brock of the St. Louis Cardinals had skill and precision on the field, but you might also know him as the Running Redbird and the Base Burglar.

His peers call him one of the very best to ever wear the birds on the bat. The base burglar is the National League’s all-time stolen base leader and a Baseball Hall of Famer. He showed loyalty and dedication to the Cards after he arrived in St. Louis in 1964. He helped the Cards win three pennants and two World Series in the 1960s. Brock had a combination of speed, defense, and pitching making the Cards a top team in the sixties when the game had a more aggressive style. Those who encountered him said he was humble and kind-hearted despite his impressive resume. In 1978 he became the first Major Leaguer to have an award named for him while still active. The Lou Brock Award is awarded to the National League’s leader in steals.

Lou Brock died on September 6, 2020.

