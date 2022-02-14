Blair’s Black History Moment: Olympian Jackie Joyner-Kersee gives back to her hometown

ST. LOUIS – Six-time Olympic medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee went from dominating the long jump at the Olympics to serving as a philanthropist in her hometown. Joyner-Kersee was born in East St. Louis, Illinois, and spent time in St. Louis. She went on to compete at a high level. She earned three Olympic Gold Medals and was deemed by Sports Illustrated the “greatest female athlete of the 20th century.” She was the first woman in history to earn more than 7,000 points in the heptathlon and still holds the record today.

In addition to making her mark in history as a stellar athlete, she continues to run the race against drugs and gang activity in her community. The FBI’s Springfield, Illinois division recently honored her for her philanthropy with the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation. Since 1988, the foundation has had the mission to “instill youth in the greater East St. Louis area with the dream, drive, and determination necessary to succeed in academics, athletics, and leadership.”

The foundation received the FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award and Joyner-Kersee says it takes a village. Jackie Joyner-Kersee continues to take her vigor on the field to the streets of her hometown.

