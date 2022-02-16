Blair’s Black History Moment: Tina Turner got her start in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Though famous for posing the question, “What’s Love Got to Do with It?” We are showing love to R&B, rock, and soul icon Tina Turner who began her singing career on the St. Louis music scene. She played at Club Manhattan and eventually joined Ike Turner and went on tour. She was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and won several Grammy’s.

Despite a tumultuous personal life and childhood, Turner kept it pushing to produce hits like “A Fool in Love” and “Proud Mary.” She made a come back as a solo artist releasing her album “Private Dancer” which went on to sell more than 20 million copies across the world. She also won record of the year and best female vocal performance for the famous “What’s Love Got to do with it.” A Kennedy Center Honor and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award are also on her list of accolades. Rolling Stone magazine deemed her one of the greatest singers of all time.

So when you hear the rough and raw soulful singing of the queen of rock, remember she hit stages for the first time right here in the St. Louis area.

Blair’s Black History Moment highlights the history, success, and contributions of African Americans, both past and present, across the St. Louis region. If you would like to highlight a part of Black History dear to the St. Louis area, please send an email to blair.ledet@tvstl.com as we recognize people, places, and events crucial to building the St. Louis community.