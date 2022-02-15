Blair’s Black History Moment: Visit St. Louis’ Black history sites

ST. LOUIS – As the saying goes, you don’t know where you’re going if you don’t know where you came from. The state of Missouri has several stops marking places where crucial events happened in American history. Many of those are in the St. Louis area.

The Old Courthouse in Downtown St. Louis is the site of one of the key cases tried in the United States. Dred Scott versus Sandford led to a landmark decision that helped spark the Civil War and eventually the road to freedom.

The Scott Joplin home is still standing on Delmar. It is a reminder of the major musical contributions from the pianist and composer known as the king of ragtime.

There is also the Griot Museum of Black History. It was one of the first of its kind, and it features life-size wax figures, artifacts, and memorabilia conveying the stories of dignitaries who contributed to this region’s progression.

The state of Missouri has more than 30 historic places to visit. Right now, Visit Missouri has a list of at least 14 stops across the state to tour and celebrate Black history.

Blair’s Black History Moment highlights the history, success, and contributions of African Americans, both past and present, across the St. Louis region. If you would like to highlight a part of Black History dear to the St. Louis area, please send an email to blair.ledet@tvstl.com as we recognize people, places, and events crucial to building the St. Louis community.