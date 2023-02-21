ST. LOUIS – FOX 2 is honoring Black History Month, and of course right now we are hanging on for the upcoming baseball season.

We take time to recognize pioneers who went up to bat to change the game. Negro League Baseball just marked its 103rd anniversary and the upcoming season marks 76 years since former Kansas City Monarchs, the late Jackie Robinson, broke baseball’s color barrier.

You also have legends like Satchel Paige, who played for nine years with the Kansas City Monarchs, starting in 1939. The fastball pitcher led the team to a Negro World Series championship in 1942.

He was actually born in Alabama, but his tie to St. Louis was that he played for the St. Louis Browns from 1951 to 1953. He kept it going even at about age 60 with the Kansas City Athletics. Paige would become the first Negro Leagues star inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.