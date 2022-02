ST. LOUIS - The second round of snowfall will continue through the afternoon for the majority of the St. Louis region. The exception will be the northwestern edge, from Montgomery City up to Bowling Green, which is already seeing the accumulating snow come to an end.

Gusty winds will continue to blow the light, fluffy snow around, covering up roads that have just been cleared off. Visibility is also very poor, less than a half a mile in many spots.