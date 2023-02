ST. LOUIS – Jackie Joyner-Kersee, of East St. Louis, will visit the Wilkinson Early Childhood Center to help students celebrate Black History Month.

She made history herself in four Olympic Games. Sports Illustrated named her the ‘Greatest Female Athlete of the 20th Century.’

She’ll be reading to students Friday from her new children’s book called Jackie Joyner-Kersee’s Run For The Gold: Connecting Kids To Dreams.