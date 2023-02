ST. LOUIS – This is the final weekend of Black History Month. Two state lawmakers from Missouri are putting on a poetry, dance, and music show for the students at Brilliant Minds Private School on Friday morning.

The Clayton Community Foundation will also unveil a historical marker at the site of the former Attucks School. That’s at Hanley Road and Bonhomme Avenue.

The school opened in 1923 in the Clayton neighborhood. It closed in the 1950s and families were displaced by urban renewal.