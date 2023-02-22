ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Art Works invites you to a Black History Month film night and conversation. The screening will be of Sam Greenlee’s The Spook Who Sat By the Door.

According to reviews, The Spook Who Sat by the Door is a literary classic on entrenched racial inequities in the United States in the late 1960s. Critics said it’s embedded in progressive anti-racist culture.

St. Louis Art Work’s mission is to bridge economic, racial, and social gaps. They provide underserved youth with arts education, workforce development training, and 21st century life skills.

The screening is Friday, February 24, on Delmar Boulevard. Doors open at 5:00 p.m., the event starts at 6:00 p.m. There will be the screening, conversations, and live music. This event is sponsored by the Gateway Park Art Foundation.