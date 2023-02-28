ST. LOUIS – There will be strides taken to close the gap in health disparities. The city of St. Louis Department of Health is opening a black-owned pharmacy in Delmar, Divine.

They said as we close Black History Month, they are focusing on giving Black St. Louisans a place they can relate to pharmacy staff. That staff is ready to who connect supportive culturally competent care to their community.

The Missouri Foundation for Health has helped with the initiative and the pharmacy will have vital services and an urgent care clinic in partnership with SSM Health. The founder of Greater Health Pharmacy and Wellness, Maxine Clark, city aldermen, and the director of health for St. Louis will be at the grand opening at 10:00 a.m. and official ribbon cutting at 9:00 a.m.