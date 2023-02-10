ST. LOUIS — The Missouri History Museum is having “History Discovery Days: Movement and Migration” in honor of Black History Month. This program will take visitors back in time to the post-Civil War era and explore the migration patterns and journeys of thousands of African Americans who arrived at the Western Gateway.

The museum will showcase how approximately 20,000 black individuals migrated to the area between 1879 and 1880, as well as the Great Migration where many moved from the South to find better opportunities in the North or West.

St. Louis was a common starting point, rest stop, or homecoming for these migrants and immigrants. This family-friendly festival will take place over two days, from 10 am to 2 pm, and will include seminars, arts and crafts, interactive activities, and more stories about the migration of African Americans.