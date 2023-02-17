ST. LOUIS – FOX 2 reporter Blair Ledet features stories Honoring Black History in St. Louis during this special program.

The Old Courthouse in Downtown St. Louis is getting an update. New renovations will prominently feature the story of Dred and Harriet Scott. The project is expected to be complete in about two years.

Studio STL host Chelsea Haynes explores how Confluence Academy schools are helping students contribute to the arts.

Reporter Mike Colombo introduces you to an African American sommelier. She is one of the top wine experts in the United States.

Learn how the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland is honoring Black artists.