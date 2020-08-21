Skip to content
FOX 2
St. Louis
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Contact 2
FOX Files
You Paid For It
Politics
Missouri
Illinois
National
Hancock & Kelley
Medical Minute
Proud to Serve
Pulse of St. Louis
Spirit of St. Louis
Uniting St. Louis
Tools for Teachers
Top Stories
Aurora seeks volunteers to boost census response rate
Top Stories
Illinois officials hope testing can control virus on campus
Illinois’ seniors struggle to schedule ACT/SAT tests amid pandemic
Golden State Killer sentenced to life
Video
EXCLUSIVE: Migrants who survived COVID-19 allege discrimination at NM detention facility
Video
Watch
Live Video of Newscasts
FOX 2 Program Schedule
KPLR Program Schedule
Segments
Breaking News Video – 1
Breaking News Video – 2
Video from SkyFOX Helicopter
St. Louis Area Video Cameras
Newsfeed Now
Rogue Runner
Storm Runner
Tell Me a Story
COVID
Regional COVID-19 Stats
Map of Missouri cases
Map of Illinois cases
Map of test locations
List of coronavirus symptoms
Submit your business to our directory
Restaurants offering carryout
Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments
Top Stories
COVID-19 recovery and testing explained by MU Health Care Infectious Disease Expert
Video
Top Stories
Ballwin to open academic lab for students to learn while parents go to work
Video
Chase Park Plaza Cinemas reopens this weekend
Video
Coronavirus cases in Missouri prisons spike 50% this month
Missouri case-fatality rate under 2 percent for first time in months
Schools
Back-To-School Plans
COVID and the Classroom
Weather
Radar
Closings and Delays
Weather Blog
Daily Forecast
Long-Range Forecast
Watches and Warnings
River levels and flood forecast
Storm Spotter Class
Share your weather pics
AM Show
Traffic
Margie’s Money Saver
Pep Zone
Recipes
The Thread
Tim’s Travels
Top Stories
Local boutique finds different ways to thrive during the pandemic
Video
Top Stories
Touchless health scanners and hand-sanitizer dispensers
Video
Top Stories
How coronavirus might impact your family court date
Video
The impact of COVID-19 on senior citizens
Video
Money Saver: Shop Michael Kors and get up to 70% off
Tim’s Travels: Just Between Friends Children’s Consignment Sale
Video
Sports
Athlete of the Week
BattleHawks
College
Game of the Week
High School Scores
Kansas City Chiefs
Major League Soccer
Prep Zone
St. Louis Blues
St. Louis Cardinals
Sunday Sports Extra
Top Stories
Canucks crush Blues 6-2 to eliminate them from Stanley Cup Playoffs
Top Stories
Reds Grand Slam sinks Cardinals 4-2
Churchill Downs says 146th Kentucky Derby will run without spectators
‘We’re scrambling’: Lack of fans at Indy 500 impacts Speedway nonprofits
Video
‘I look forward to seeing you next May’: Roger Penske tells fans he’ll miss them for this year’s Indy 500
Video
Contests
Proud to Serve Nomination
‘Tools for Teachers’ nomination
Contest Rules
Top Stories
Mattress Direct Zero Cool Sweepstakes
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
KPLR
About KPLR
Watch CW Shows
Top Stories
Ballwin to open academic lab for students to learn while parents go to work
Video
Top Stories
Fatal shooting at McDonald’s on Hampton
Video
Top Stories
Galloway talks criminal justice reform at north St. Louis County roundtable
Video
World Wide Technology Raceway to host two races for Bommarito Automotive Mega Weekend
Video
After nearly 27 years, family of Angie Housman witnesses her killer admit guilt
Video
Chase Park Plaza Cinemas reopens this weekend
Video
Connect
Contact
About Us
Send us news and weather pics
Anchors and Reporters
Advertise
Be a newscast guest
Ask The Experts
Closed Captioning
Podcasts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Frequently Asked Questions
Order A Copy Of A Newscast
School Closing Registration
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Buy Local
6 reasons to buy local instead of visiting major retailers
Why supporting local restaurants is so important
Video
Best states to start a business
20 franchises you can start for under $100,000
45 facts about small businesses in America
More Buy Local Headlines
Food trucks hit by virus find new foodies
Big box retailers see record sales as local stores struggle during the pandemic
Why many fear local restaurants, bars won’t reopen after virus
How local towns can attract companies that will help keep economies afloat during COVID-19
The US economy is reliant on consumer spending – can it survive a pandemic?
U.S. retail sales slowdown expected as holidays approach
How can Wall Street be so healthy when Main Street isn’t?
Popular
St. Louis Zoo releases elephant autopsy findings
Video
Small plane crashes Saturday in Parkway West Middle School parking lot
St. Louis County updates mask mandate with more details for schools and businesses
Video
Interactive Missouri maps show locations of coronavirus cases
Sweetie Pie’s owner charged in alleged murder-for-hire plot in nephew’s death
Video
Weather
Eads Bridge shut down in response to St. Louis street racing
Video