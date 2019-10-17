Country music’s biggest night is just around the corner! The CMA Awards will air live from the Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

Our CMA coverage will include an online live special, “Live on the Red Carpet: An Early Look.” Viewers will get a sneak peek of the red carpet before the stars arrive and hear from some of their favorite artists before they head into the star-studded awards show.

The special will be followed by “Live on the Red Carpet.” The show will include interviews with fan favorites. We will also stream a live “After Party” special from backstage at the Bridgestone Arena. You never know who will stop by on the red carpet or backstage!

This year’s CMA Awards’ show will be hosted by Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire. The organization previously said this year’s show will celebrate “legendary women in country music throughout the ceremony.”

Here are the nominees (listed by ballot category order):

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Garth Brooks

Eric Church

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s), and Mix Engineer

“Burning Man” – Dierks Bentley Feat. Brothers Osborne

Producers: Ross Copperman, Jon Randall, Arturo Buenahora, Jr.

Mix Engineer: F. Reid Shippen

“GIRL” – Maren Morris

Producer: Greg Kurstin

Mix Engineer: Greg Kurstin

“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton

Producer: Scott Hendricks

Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank

“Millionaire” – Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

“Speechless” – Dan + Shay

Producers: Dan Smyers, Scott Hendricks

Mix Engineer: Jeff Juliano

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist and Producers

Center Point Road – Thomas Rhett

Producers: Dann Huff, Jesse Frasure, Thomas Rhett, Julian Bunetta, The Stereotypes, Cleve Wilson

Cry Pretty – Carrie Underwood

Producers: David Garcia, Jim Jonsin, Carrie Underwood

Dan + Shay – Dan + Shay

Producers: Dan Smyers, Scott Hendricks

Desperate Man – Eric Church

Producers: Jay Joyce, Arturo Buenahora, Jr.

GIRL – Maren Morris

Producers: busbee, Maren Morris, Greg Kurstin

SONG OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Songwriters

“Beautiful Crazy”

Songwriters: Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Robert Williford

“GIRL”

Songwriters: Maren Morris, Sarah Aarons, Greg Kurstin

“God’s Country”

Songwriters: Devin Dawson, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy

“Rainbow”

Songwriters: Natalie Hemby, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves

“Tequila”

Songwriters: Dan Smyers, Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artists and Producer(s)

“All My Favorite People” – Maren Morris (feat. Brothers Osborne)

Producers: Maren Morris, busbee

“Brand New Man” – Brooks & Dunn (with Luke Combs)

Producer: Dann Huff

“Dive Bar” – Garth Brooks & Blake Shelton

Producer: Garth Brooks

“Old Town Road (Remix)” – Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

Producers: YoungKio, Michael Trent Reznor, Atticus Matthew Ross

“What Happens In A Small Town” – Brantley Gilbert & Lindsay Ell

Producer: Dann Huff

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar

Mac McAnally, Guitar

Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo/Guitar

Derek Wells, Guitar

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s) and Director

“Burning Man” – Dierks Bentley Feat. Brothers Osborne

Director: Wes Edwards

“GIRL” – Maren Morris

Director: Dave Meyers

“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton

Director: Sophie Muller

“Rainbow” – Kacey Musgraves

Director: Hannah Lux Davis

“Some Of It” – Eric Church

Director: Reid Long

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Cody Johnson

Ashley McBryde

Midland

Carly Pearce

Morgan Wallen