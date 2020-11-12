PHOTOS: CMA Awards 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A look at some of the biggest moments from the 54th CMA Awards as the stars shine for Country Music’s Biggest Night™ in Nashville.
Keep up with the winners from the show on our live blog here.
by: Sebastian PoseyPosted: / Updated:
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A look at some of the biggest moments from the 54th CMA Awards as the stars shine for Country Music’s Biggest Night™ in Nashville.
Keep up with the winners from the show on our live blog here.
Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.