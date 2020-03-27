2020 Virtual NAMIWalk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The 2020 St. Louis NAMIWalk (National Alliance on Mental Illness) has been rescheduled to May 30, 2020. This 5K Your Way walk has previously taken place in a local St. Louis park, however due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the walk will be happening virtually this year.

Participate in NAMIWalks St. Louis through social media and live feeds starting at 9 a.m. in the comfort of your own home, around the neighborhood with the kids or your local park.

This is the 18th year of NAMIWalks and is the nation’s largest mental health awareness fundraising event. NAMIWalks is a free, family-friendly virtual event.

For updates on how to register or how to donate, follow the link here.

