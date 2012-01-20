Advertise With FOX 2 & KPLR 11

Our experienced online marketing staff is committed to making your online advertising campaign successful. We offer a variety of advertising packages and sponsorships that range in price. Please contact our sales team and let us know how we can help you.
For Information Please Contact:
|Jay R. Meyers
Digital Sales Manager
Phone: 314-213-7408
Email: jmeyers@nexstar.tv
|Steven D. Mills
Local Sales Manager
Phone: 314-213-7476
Email: smills@nexstar.tv
For Indirect/Programmatic Advertising on Tribune Media websites please email RevOps@tribunemedia.com
FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are known for trendsetting advancements in media. Living up to its reputation, this Web site is an online leader for local news, enhancing the way viewers obtain information throughout the day. With these advancements, this website creates an ideal platform for advertisers to expand their message to the local resident in the St. Louis metropolitan area. FOX2now.com offers a wide range of exciting new opportunities for advertisers:
Advertisements Will Stand Out
- Clean lay out and easy navigation
- Video rich platform which allows for pre- and post-roll positions that will capture undivided attention.
- Limited advertising space will limit visual competition among other advertisers
- Quality impressions for a targeted audience
Do you want your advertisement to STAND OUT?Increase Ad Visibility
- 24 Hour News Coverage
- Up to the minute traffic and weather
- Online Community allowing for customization and participation (polls, viewer images/videos submission)
- Exclusive web content
- Local and Web search engine
Do you want viewers to see your ad MORE THAN ONCE? Advertise to an audience that can just “stop by”
- Target the St. Louis and surrounding area
- Effective consumer targeting
- Localized content
Be Backed by a Well Respected News Network
- The most popular television shows are aired on FOX which include Empire, New Girl, Gotham, The Simpsons…