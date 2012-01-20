FOX 2 Internships

FOX 2 offers internships to college juniors and seniors who wish to enhance their knowledge of broadcasting through practical experience. Students are required to receive college credit for their time at the station.

Responsibilities: Interns will be assigned a mentor that will oversee the intern and their internship. This could be an executive producer, assignment desk manager, or photographer.

Requirements:

Junior or senior status at a college or university and college credit for participating in the intern program.

Work at least 16 hours per week

Interns must dress and act as a professional.

Will spend some time outside the station, and represent KTVI-TV KPLR-TV while on duty.

Show up for every scheduled shift on time and demonstrate initiative. Assignments will be made on a daily basis, and interns are part of the assignment process. If unable to work on a particular day, a phone call is required in advance.

Benefits:

In-field experience

A chance to learn how a successful TV station operates

Hands-on experience

Submit an application to take advantage of a KTVI FOX 2 / KPLR 11 internship. Simply download the internship application, complete the form, attach your resume and mail it to:

Mary Hill

KTVI TV FOX 2 KPLR 11 TV

2250 Ball Drive

St. Louis, Missouri 63146

314-213-7411

Apply online:

Complete this form. We may contact you for an interview for for an internship.