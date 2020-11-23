Santa’s Magical Kingdom Rules 2020

Santa’s Magical Kingdom Passes

Official Rules

1. Sponsors. This sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) is

sponsored by KTVI (“Station”), 2250 Ball Drive St. Louis, MO 63146 and

Jellystone Park Resort 5300 Fox Creek Road Eureka, Missouri 63069 (collectively, the “Sponsor(s)”).This Sweepstakes is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant accepts and

agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor(s),

which shall be final and not subject to appeal.

2. Eligibility. No purchase necessary to enter. The Sweepstakes is open to permanent legal U.S. residents who reside within KTVI’s viewing area and who are at least 18 years of age at the

time of entry. Current or former employees of KTVI, Nexstar Media Group,

Inc. and its subsidiaries, the other Sponsors, the other television and radio

stations and multichannel video programming distributors in KTVI’s viewing

area, their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising or

promotional agencies (including anyone who prepares and/or distributes

Sweepstakes materials), and the immediate family members or persons living in

the same household (whether related or not) of all the foregoing are not

eligible to participate or win. The term “immediate family members”

includes spouses, grandparents, parents, siblings, children and grandchildren.

Participants are eligible to win a KTVI contest or sweepstakes only once (1)

every 30 days. Only one (1) winner per household is permitted in any contest or

sweepstakes. Participants are eligible to win a prize valued at $600.00 or more

only once (1) every six (6) months. Text, data, or messaging rates may apply.

3. Entry. This Sweepstakes will accept entries

beginning on November 23, 2020 at 12:00 PM CT and ending on December 11, 2020

10:00 AM CT. To enter the Sweepstakes, entrants must visit fox2now/category/contest

to submit the entry form. Entrants must include

their name, phone number, e-mail address and date of birth in order to

enter. Incomplete entries will not be considered. All entries must be

received by December 11, 2020 at 10:00 AM CT. One (1) entry per

person will be accepted.

Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for technical or computer, telephone

service outages, delays, equipment malfunctions, busy signals, hang-ups, errors

or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable connections, or late, lost,

failed, illegible, incomplete, garbled or deleted entries, transmissions, or

voicemails or other network or technological difficulties that may prevent an

individual from completing his/her telephone call or online entry, or for

printing errors in any advertisement, entry form, or the rules.

An entrant may use only one email address to submit entries during the

Sweepstakes. If an entrant uses multiple email addresses to submit more

than one entry per day, the entrant will be disqualified. For entries

submitted online, entries will be deemed made by the authorized account holder

of the e-mail address submitted at the time of entry. The authorized account holder

is the natural person who is assigned to the e-mail address by an Internet

access provider, online service provider, or other organization that is

responsible for assigning the e-mail address or the domain associated with the

submitted e-mail address. Any automated or computer-generated entries, fake or

duplicate identities, spam, or improper techniques (as determined by the

Sponsor(s)) will be disqualified. Any questions regarding the validity,

completeness, or number of entries submitted by an individual or the identity

of the authorized account holder of an e-mail address, phone number, or social

media profile shall be determined by Sponsor(s) in its/their sole discretion.

The Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to disqualify any entrant who acts in a

disruptive, harassing, vulgar, or unsportsmanlike manner, as determined by the

Sponsor(s) in its/their sole discretion.

Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. If the

Sponsor(s) determine(s), in its/their sole discretion, that there is any

suspected or actual tampering with the Sweepstakes (electronic or otherwise) or

if technical difficulties (e.g. infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering,

unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes

beyond the control of Sponsor(s)) compromise the security, fairness, integrity

or administration of the Sweepstakes, the Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to

void the entries at issue and/or modify, suspend, cancel or terminate the

Sweepstakes and conduct a random drawing to award the prize among all eligible

entries received as of the termination date. If the Sweepstakes is terminated

due to tampering or technical difficulties prior to its expiration date, notice

will be posted online at fox2now.com. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to

disqualify any entrant that tampers with the operation of the Sweepstakes or

website or violates the Official Rules of the Sweepstakes. Entries not

conforming to announced entry specifications will not be acknowledged or

returned.

CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT OR ANY OTHER INDIVIDUAL TO DELIBERATELY

DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE PROMOTION MAY BE A

VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND/OR CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE

SPONSORS RESERVE THE RIGHT TO PROSECUTE OR SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH PERSON TO

THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

By entering this Sweepstakes online, participants agree to fox2now.com

Terms of Use and the Privacy Policy located at privacy.tribunemedia

All entry information becomes the property of

the Sponsor(s), and entrants grant the Station the right to distribute all of

their entry information to the other Sponsor(s). By entering, entrants grant

the Sponsor(s) the right to broadcast and distribute their name, image,

likeness, voice, entry materials, and biographical information in any media

whatsoever, including on the air on the Station and on fox2now.com, for any

purpose whatsoever, worldwide, in perpetuity, without any further authorization

from or compensation to the entrant. The Sponsors reserve the right to reject

and disqualify any submissions that do not meet the terms and conditions of

these Sweepstakes rules.

4. Odds of Winning. The odds of

winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

5. Prize(s). There will be five (5) winners in this

Sweepstakes. On December 11, 2020 at 10:00 AM CT the winners will be randomly

selected from all eligible and notified that they won by phone or e-mail.

Winners will receive one (1) car pass to attend Santa’s Magical Kingdom

5300 Fox Creek Road Eureka, Missouri 63069 open nightly Friday, November

20, 2020 – January 10, 2021 from 5:30pm CST – 10:30pm CST. The

approximate retail value of the prize is $25.00. Entrants can only win

once.

The potential winners will be contacted by a representative of the Sponsors

and must reply within 48 hours to maintain eligibility. If a potential

winner cannot be contacted within this time period or fails to respond to any

attempted contact, such potential winner will be disqualified, his/her entry

will be declared null and void and the Sponsors reserve the right, in their

sole and absolute discretion, to choose another potential winner by the process

referred to above.

All results are unofficial until winner(s) is/are verified by the Sponsor(s).

Prizes may not be exchanged, substituted, transferred or redeemed for other

prizes by winner. Cash will not be awarded as a substitute for prize.

Prizes are awarded ‘as is’ with no guarantees or warranties as to use,

merchantability, or fitness for a specific purpose, and the Sponsor(s) is/are

not responsible for defective prizes. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to

substitute a prize in their sole discretion without an on-air or off-air

announcement, in which case a prize of equal or greater value will be awarded.

Other terms and conditions may apply.

6. Conditions for Acceptance of the Prize(s). The

winners must claim the prize(s) in-person at the KTVI FOX 2, located at 2250

Ball Drive, St. Louis, MO 63146, during regular business hours (Monday – Friday

from 8:30 AM CST – 4:30 PM CST. Prize(s) will not be mailed under any

circumstances. The prize(s) must be claimed by Monday, December 21, 2020 at

4:30pm CST or it/they will be forfeited. Winners will be required to provide a

valid government issued photo identification card and to execute an affidavit

of eligibility and publicity and liability release prior to receiving their

prize(s). The Station may require the winner’s guests, invitees, or travel

companions to sign liability releases prior to receiving the prize. All

unclaimed or rejected prizes will be forfeited. Failure by the winner(s) to

respond to the Station’s messages, calls, e-mails or other notification will

lead to forfeiture of the prize(s). Failure to completely fill out and sign all

waivers, releases, or forms requested by the Station will result in forfeiture

of the prize(s). The Station then has the right, at its discretion, to award

that prize to another winner using the method described above. A winner who

forfeits any prize is not eligible to win another contest or sweepstakes

conducted by the Station for thirty (30) days.

Payment of all federal, state and local taxes is the sole responsibility of

the winners and the winners may receive an IRS 1099 Form or equivalent from the

Sponsor(s). The Sponsor(s) will report any individual winnings over $600 (in

cash or fair market value of goods or services) in a one-year period to the

Internal Revenue Service. Winners are required to fill out any tax forms

requested by the Sponsor(s) in order to receive their prize(s).

Winners will be solely responsible for any and all license and registration

fees, accommodations, transportation costs, gratuities and all other items of

an incidental nature. All expenses on receipt and use of prize(s) are the sole

responsibility of the winner(s), the Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for any

weather changes or extenuating circumstances relating to a prize received. The

Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for replacing or reimbursing winners with any

form of compensation for events that are delayed or canceled. All delays

and cancellations are deemed beyond the control of the Sponsor(s). This

includes, but is not limited to, event cancellations, trip schedule changes,

flight cancellations, changes in travel arrangements, travel delays of any form

and duration, game cancellations and delays, as well as all acts of nature. The

Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for any expenses incurred by Sweepstakes

winners as a result of such delays or cancellations. Sponsor(s) will not be

responsible for failure to supply the prize(s) by reason of any force majeure

events, such as acts of God, war, terrorist attacks, unusually severe weather,

labor strikes, or other causes beyond the control of the Sponsor(s).

By accepting the prize, the winner or winners agree to have their name,

voice, likeness, biographical information, and entry materials used in any

advertising or broadcasting material relating to this Sweepstakes, and in any

media whatsoever, including the Station and on fox2now.com for any purpose

whatsoever, worldwide, in perpetuity, without any further authorization or

compensation to the winner(s).

7. Social Media. For contests or sweepstakes

conducted or promoted on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat,

iHeartRadio, or any other social media website (each a “Social Media Site” and

collectively the “Social Media Sites”), the Sponsors reserve the right to void

any entrant’s entry in the Sweepstakes for failure to abide by the guidelines,

policies, or procedures of the applicable Social Media Site, and to delete or

remove any of entrant’s related “Likes,” comments, posts, tweets, videos,

photos, user generated content, or other electronic messages, communications,

or submissions at their discretion. The Sponsors also reserve the right to

block, ignore, report, and/or completely prevent any entrant, account, user, or

profile from accessing the Sweepstakes and/or the Sponsors’ profile(s),

account(s), website(s), blog(s) or handle(s). This Sweepstakes is in no way

sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with the Social Media

Sites. By entering this Sweepstakes, entrants agree to release and hold the

Social Media Sites harmless from any or all claims, liability, damages,

judgments, fines, costs, expenses related to or associated with their

participation in this Sweepstakes. Entrants understand that by logging-in to

the applicable Social Media Site, that they agree to comply with the Social

Media Site’s Terms of Service, and that their personal information is subject

to the Privacy Policies and information collection practices of the Social

Media Site. Entrants agree that the Sponsors are not responsible for the

collection, disclosure, transfer, or dissemination of their personal

information, whether directly or indirectly, by third party advertisers,

marketers, or any other transferees. For entries submitted through the Social

Media Sites, the Sponsors may be limited to using the information in a manner

set forth by the Social Media Sites and in no other way.

8. Limitation on Liability. Sponsor(s) disclaim(s)

all liabilities to the winner(s) with respect to receipt and use of the

prize(s). Winners and their guests or travel companions, by acceptance of their

prize(s), agree to release and hold the Sponsor(s) and its/their affiliated

companies, their advertising, promotion and production agencies, and

their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers,

shareholders, directors, employees, agents and representatives harmless from

any and all liability, claims, causes of actions, damages, fines, and costs of

any kind whatsoever (including reasonable attorney’s fees) which may be

sustained directly or indirectly to persons or property in connection with the

receipt, ownership or use of the prize or while preparing for, participating

in, and/or traveling to any Sweepstakes or prize-related activity.

9. Reservation of Rights. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the

right to make changes to these Official Rules in their sole discretion which

will become effective upon announcement. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to

cancel or terminate this Sweepstakes for any reason in the event that it cannot

be run or administered as intended by the Sponsor(s). Any such changes or

termination will be announced on www.fox2now.com.

10. Contact Information. For questions or more

information about this Sweepstakes, please contact KTVI at 2250 Ball Drive St.

Louis, MO 63146. For a copy of these rules, addendum, and/or list of winners

please go to www.fox2now.com or send a self-addressed stamped envelope to KTVI,

2250 Ball Drive St. Louis, MO 63146, within sixty (60) days of the end of this

Sweepstakes.