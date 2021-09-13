Alanis Morissette is here Saturday – Win Your Way In!

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - You will have to show proof of vaccination if you want to see a St. Louis Symphony Orchestra concert. Starting today all audience members at Powell Hall will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours before the performance. Guests will be required to wear masks while at Powell Hall following the City of St. Louis mandate.

The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra says all musicians, staff, volunteers, ushers, and bartenders, are also required to be fully vaccinated. They are implementing these policies in consultation with public health officials, and in collaboration with the region's arts community, and in response to patron feedback.