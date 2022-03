ST. LOUIS, Mo. - A bill to spend the rest of the $249 million from the first installment of American Rescue Plan money will now be going to the full St. Louis Board of Aldermen. It allocates $37 million to go to help neighborhoods and businesses in the North Side Corridor. Another $2 million will go to help St. Louis meet compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The majority of the money will offer grants for start-ups, provide technical assistance, and help with expansion costs. The fund will also help with marketing and planning for the area.