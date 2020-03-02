Best Seats – Brooks & Dunn at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre!

With twenty #1 hits stretching back to 1991, two Grammy awards, dozens of ACM and CMA honors and a discography counting more album sales than any country duo in history – regardless of genre – Brooks & Dunn’s influence on today’s country music has never been in question.

They will return to the road again for the REBOOT 2020 Tour for the first time in decades and St. Louis is their first stop!

Brooks & Dunn will be joined by special guests Travis Tritt and Tucker Beathard on Friday, May 15th at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 6th at 10am, but FOX 2 wants you to win tickets EVERY DAY this week before they go on sale Friday! One grand prize winner will receive the Best Seats in the House – a pair of VIP tickets, plus $200 from Peerless Furniture & Leather Gallery!

Entries are due by Friday, March 6th at 1pm!

