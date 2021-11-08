Best Seats in the House: CATS at the Fabulous Fox!

Skip to content
FOX 2
St. Louis
42°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
St. Louis News
Missouri
Illinois
National
Politics
Contact 2
FOX Files
You Paid For It
Hancock & Kelley
Legal Lens
Medical Minute
Proud to Serve
Pulse of St. Louis
Tools for Teachers
Spirit of St. Louis
Veterans Voices
BestReviews
Top Stories
You Paid For It – Wesley Bell defends prosecution record in St. Louis County
Video
Man in FBI custody for 2 St. Louis County murders; could be connected to more killings
Endangered person advisory issued after 48-year-old wanders away from rural Missouri medical facility
Lyla’s Dream Bakery becomes a reality for 10-year-old
Video
Weather
St. Louis Weather Radar
Closings and Delays
Weather Articles
Daily Forecast
Long-Range Forecast
Watches and Warnings
The Moon
Allergy Index
River levels and flood forecast
Storm Spotter Class
Watch
Segments
Live Video of Newscasts
FOX 2 Program Schedule
KPLR Program Schedule
Horse Racing at FanDuel
Breaking News Video – 1
Breaking News Video – 2
Video from SkyFOX Helicopter
St. Louis Area Video Cameras
Rogue Runner
Storm Runner
Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments
Tell Me a Story
Traffic
AM Show
Margie’s Money Saver
STL Moms
Pep Zone
Recipes
The Thread
Tim’s Travels
Top Stories
Cozy up to your LinkedIn and connect with these tips from Wonsulting
Video
Top Stories
St. Louis native releases her new book, ‘Awakening: Ladies, Leadership, and the Lies We’ve Been Told’
Video
Top Stories
Coin collecting sees resurgence, CoinX 2021 Show happening in St. Charles
Video
St. Louis County Library is working to get kids more into science and math
Video
TikTok star helps St. Louis girl’s bakery dreams come true
Video
St. Louis International Film Festival happening now in-person and virtual
Video
Sports
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Blues
Kansas City Chiefs
St. Louis City SC
China 2022
The Big Game
The Female Field
Athlete of the Week
BattleHawks
College
Prep Zone
Sunday Sports Extra
Top Stories
Ducks score 3 in 3rd, beat Blues 4-1 for 4th straight win
Top Stories
Kansas City Chiefs fans react to petition to bench Patrick Mahomes
Video
With Chiefs win over Packers, fans witnessed history — twice
Video
Cardinals set baseball record with 5 Gold Glove Awards
Love lost at Arrowhead as Chiefs beat Packers in sloppy outing for both teams
Contests
Proud to Serve Nomination
‘Tools for Teachers’ Nomination
Contest Rules
Top Stories
Best Seats in the House: CATS at the Fabulous Fox!
Top Stories
FOX 2 and KPLR 11’s Home for the Holidays
Studio STL
Ask the Expert
Arts And Entertainment
Keepin It Local
Fashion And Beauty
Feature your business or event
Food And Drink
Newsletter
Jobs
Get ready for your new Career!
Post a Job
KPLR
About KPLR
Presidential Libraries, Museums, and more
Watch CW Shows
Top Stories
You Paid For It – Wesley Bell defends prosecution record in St. Louis County
Video
Top Stories
Man in FBI custody for 2 St. Louis County murders; could be connected to more killings
Top Stories
Endangered person advisory issued after 48-year-old wanders away from rural Missouri medical facility
Lyla’s Dream Bakery becomes a reality for 10-year-old
Video
Church collects winter clothes to help children and their families
Video
Motorcyclist dies in I-55 crash
Connect
Contact
About Us
Anchors and Reporters
Newsletters
St. Louis Area Events
Advertise
Be a newscast guest
Closed Captioning
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Frequently Asked Questions
Order A Copy Of A Newscast
School Closing Registration
Internships
Student Shadow Program
Work For Us
Regional News Partners
Search
Search
Search
Best Seats in the House: CATS at the Fabulous Fox!
Contests
by:
Katy Viviano
Posted:
Nov 8, 2021 / 04:00 AM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 5, 2021 / 01:54 PM CDT
Close
You have been added to Studio STL Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Studio STL
Sign Up
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Popular
Cardinals set baseball record with 5 Gold Glove Awards
Man found shot inside Biddle House shelter
Video
Kansas City Chiefs fans react to petition to bench Patrick Mahomes
Video
Someone stole $70,000 from a Missouri bank in 1989 and tossed the manager from a bridge
Video
42-year-old dead in St. Charles mobile home fire
Video
The mysterious underground hazard St. Louis leaders want to remain secret
Video
Festus woman killed in I-270 crash near Gravois Road
Latest News
You Paid For It – Wesley Bell defends prosecution record in St. Louis County
Video
Man in FBI custody for 2 St. Louis County murders; could be connected to more killings
Endangered person advisory issued after 48-year-old wanders away from rural Missouri medical facility
Lyla’s Dream Bakery becomes a reality for 10-year-old
Video
Church collects winter clothes to help children and their families
Video
Motorcyclist dies in I-55 crash
More News