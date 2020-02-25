Best Seats in the House – Santana with Earth, Wind & Fire

Music legend Carlos Santana has announced his tour with R&B legends Earth, Wind & Fire is coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Tuesday, July 7th!

Tickets go on sale Friday, but FOX 2 wants you to win tickets EVERY DAY this week before they go on sale! Plus, one grand prize winner will receive the Best Seats in the House – a pair of VIP tickets, plus $200 from Peerless Furniture & Leather Gallery!

For a bonus chance to enter, follow FOX2Now on Instagram. Link in bio!

Entries are due by Sunday, March 1st at 1pm!

Official Rules