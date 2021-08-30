Brooks & Dunn is coming Friday, we’ve got tickets to give away this week!

Skip to content
FOX 2
St. Louis
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
St. Louis News
Missouri
Illinois
National
Politics
Contact 2
FOX Files
You Paid For It
Hancock & Kelley
Legal Lens
Medical Minute
Proud to Serve
Pulse of St. Louis
Tools for Teachers
Spirit of St. Louis
Feeding America
BestReviews
Top Stories
Tsutsugo hits game-ending homer, Pirates beat Cardinals 4-3
You Paid For It: St. Louis City to spend $18 million max to help homeless
Video
Man shot Sunday night in St. Louis, police investigate
Explosive footage from Ida’s landfall leaves man wondering if his building is still standing
Video
Weather
St. Louis Weather Radar
Closings and Delays
Weather Articles
Daily Forecast
Long-Range Forecast
Watches and Warnings
The Moon
Allergy Index
River levels and flood forecast
Storm Spotter Class
Share your weather pics
Watch
Segments
Live Video of Newscasts
FOX 2 Program Schedule
KPLR Program Schedule
Horse Racing at FanDuel
Breaking News Video – 1
Breaking News Video – 2
Video from SkyFOX Helicopter
St. Louis Area Video Cameras
Newsfeed Now
Rogue Runner
Storm Runner
Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments
Tell Me a Story
Traffic
AM Show
Margie’s Money Saver
STL Moms
Pep Zone
Recipes
The Thread
Tim’s Travels
Top Stories
What to do when parents disagree on children wearing masks and getting vaccinated
Video
Top Stories
Local organization helps cancer patients celebrate finishing treatment
Video
Top Stories
Tim’s Travels: Catfishing trips on the Mississippi River
Video
BBB tips for avoiding donation scams
Video
St. Louis is the nation’s leading nonalcoholic beverage market
Video
Maplewood store has natural options to ease illness symptoms
Video
Sports
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Blues
Kansas City Chiefs
St. Louis City SC
NFL Draft
The Female Field
Athlete of the Week
Japan 2020
BattleHawks
College
High School Scores
Prep Zone
Sunday Sports Extra
Top Stories
Tsutsugo hits game-ending homer, Pirates beat Cardinals 4-3
Top Stories
Wainwright dominates, Cards blast Pirates 13-0
Illinois fends off Nebraska in 30-22 season-opening win
Former Cardinal Juan Encarnación accused of sexually assaulting family member
Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone show, Friday, August 27, 2021
Video
Contests
Proud to Serve Nomination
‘Tools for Teachers’ Nomination
Contest Rules
Top Stories
Brooks & Dunn is coming Friday, we’ve got tickets to give away this week!
Studio STL
Ask the Expert
Arts And Entertainment
Keepin It Local
Fashion And Beauty
Feature your business or event
Food And Drink
Newsletter
Jobs
Get ready for your new Career!
Post a Job
KPLR
About KPLR
Watch CW Shows
Top Stories
Tsutsugo hits game-ending homer, Pirates beat Cardinals 4-3
Top Stories
You Paid For It: St. Louis City to spend $18 million max to help homeless
Video
Top Stories
Man shot Sunday night in St. Louis, police investigate
Sunset Hills BMX Track floods right before grand opening
Video
Teen dead after alleged drug overdose at friend’s house
Video
Former Cardinal Juan Encarnación accused of sexually assaulting family member
Connect
Contact
About Us
Anchors and Reporters
Send us news and weather pics
Newsletters
St. Louis Area Events
Advertise
Be a newscast guest
Closed Captioning
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Frequently Asked Questions
Order A Copy Of A Newscast
School Closing Registration
Internships
Student Shadow Program
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Brooks & Dunn is coming Friday, we’ve got tickets to give away this week!
Contests
by:
Katy Viviano
Posted:
Aug 30, 2021 / 04:00 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 27, 2021 / 12:04 PM CDT
Close
You have been added to Studio STL Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Studio STL
SIGN UP
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Popular
Teen dead after alleged drug overdose at friend’s house
Video
Lone fast-food employee receives hundreds in tips from local strangers
Sunset Hills BMX Track floods right before grand opening
Video
St. Louis Weather
New FCC requirement has spam calls declining – except if you live in these cities
Maps show Hurricane Ida’s path, how it compares to Katrina
Two in custody for East St. Louis bank robbery that left one dead
Latest News
Tsutsugo hits game-ending homer, Pirates beat Cardinals 4-3
You Paid For It: St. Louis City to spend $18 million max to help homeless
Video
Man shot Sunday night in St. Louis, police investigate
Explosive footage from Ida’s landfall leaves man wondering if his building is still standing
Video
Sunset Hills BMX Track floods right before grand opening
Video
Teen dead after alleged drug overdose at friend’s house
Video
More News