Enter the 2 Broke Girls ‘Open for Good’ sweepstakes to help local restaurant workers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Now through October 30th, 2 BROKE GIRLS and AT&T are teaming up with The James Beard Foundation to lend a helping hand to local restaurant workers while raising awareness for small restaurants trying survive – just like The Williamsburg Diner in 2 BROKE GIRLS.

To enter, viewers watch 2 Broke Girls Weeknights on KPLR 11 for the “WORD OF THE DAY”. Text it to the short code (888111), or to log on to 2BrokeGirlsWeeknights.com. Contest runs now through October 30th.

GRAND PRIZES :

One (50) U.S. Grand Prizes winners

$200 Gift Card for winner (A tip for watching!)

$200 Gift Card to be given to a local restaurant worker (A surprise tip for a local restaurant worker!)

$200 donation to the Open for Good Fund (A tip for the restaurant industry’s entire ecosystem which supports the farmers, producers, distributors and independent restaurants)

Open for Good launched in April to help rebuild the independent restaurant industry — with a long-term goal of making them more resilient post-pandemic.