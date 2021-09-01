Enter to win a Weekend Getaway to Aerie’s Resort in Grafton, IL

ST. LOUIS - The 94th Greater St. Louis Honor Flights returned to St. Louis Lambert International Airport around 8 p.m. Tuesday night. When they landed, the veterans were greeted with honors from every service branch, a bagpipe ceremony, cheers, a parade, and excited family members waiting with signs and greetings.

The honor flight took off early Tuesday morning. Onboard were veterans who served in World War II, the Korean or Vietnam wars, and they were all able to visit their memorials.