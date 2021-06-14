Enter to Win a Weekend Getaway to Aerie’s Resort in Grafton, IL

Skip to content
FOX 2
St. Louis
94°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Contact 2
FOX Files
You Paid For It
Missouri
Illinois
National
Politics
Hancock & Kelley
Legal Lens
Medical Minute
Proud to Serve
Pulse of St. Louis
Tools for Teachers
Spirit of St. Louis
BestReviews
Top Stories
How to find a nearby St. Louis area pool
St. Louis Police identify people killed in collision at Gravois Road and I-55
Man wanders away from adult daycare center in University City
Garza talks of ‘new normal’ at final pandemic task force briefing
Video
Weather
St. Louis Weather Radar
Closings and Delays
Weather Articles
Daily Forecast
Long-Range Forecast
Watches and Warnings
The Moon
Allergy Index
River levels and flood forecast
Storm Spotter Class
Share your weather pics
Watch
Live Video of Newscasts
FOX 2 Program Schedule
KPLR Program Schedule
Breaking News Video – 1
Breaking News Video – 2
Video from SkyFOX Helicopter
St. Louis Area Video Cameras
Newsfeed Now
Rogue Runner
Storm Runner
Tell Me a Story
Segments
Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments
Traffic
AM Show
Margie’s Money Saver
STL Moms
Pep Zone
Recipes
The Thread
Tim’s Travels
Top Stories
Rethinking Retirement: How to evaluate your income sources
Video
Top Stories
Ruth’s Chris Steak House hosts Father’s Day brunch
Video
Top Stories
Furry friend joins the FOX 2 morning crew ahead of Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
Video
30-foot pink airstream helps teach women about their overall health
Video
Tim’s Travels: Flag Day Charity Car Show benefits servicemembers at Scott Air Force Base
Video
Better Business Bureau warns people of ‘grandparent scam’
Video
Sports
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Blues
Kansas City Chiefs
St. Louis City SC
NFL Draft
The Female Field
Video Game News
Athlete of the Week
Tokyo Olympics
BattleHawks
College
High School Scores
Prep Zone
Sunday Sports Extra
Top Stories
St. Louis teen earns a spot on the US Olympic team
Top Stories
The Female Field: St. Louis native Maddie Pokorny now plays soccer in Champions League
Video
Busch Stadium returns to full capacity tonight as Cardinals face Marlins
Video
Cubs beat Cardinals 2-0 for 3-game sweep
Video
Nolan Gorman has historic night in Springfield Cardinals win
Contests
Proud to Serve Nomination
‘Tools for Teachers’ Nomination
Contest Rules
Top Stories
Free Trip Tuesday: Win a pair of VIP Passes to the 3-Day Kicker Country Stampede in Topeka, KS
Top Stories
Enter to Win a Weekend Getaway to Aerie’s Resort in Grafton, IL
Top Stories
Mummies of the World: The Exhibition Sweepstakes
Jobs
Get ready for your new Career!
Post a Job
KPLR
About KPLR
Watch CW Shows
Top Stories
Man wanders away from adult daycare center in University City
Top Stories
Garza talks of ‘new normal’ at final pandemic task force briefing
Video
Top Stories
20-year-old missing in Crawford County; investigators looking for 2 persons of interests
No new COVID deaths reported in Missouri for third straight day
Water rescue on the Big River; family rafting trip goes awry
Video
With new federal funds incoming, St. Louis County Council wants answers on spending over prior aid money
Video
Connect
Contact
About Us
Anchors and Reporters
Send us news and weather pics
Newsletters
Advertise
Be a newscast guest
Closed Captioning
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Frequently Asked Questions
Order A Copy Of A Newscast
School Closing Registration
Internships
Student Shadow Program
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Enter to Win a Weekend Getaway to Aerie’s Resort in Grafton, IL
Contests
by:
Katy Viviano
Posted:
Jun 14, 2021 / 02:35 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 14, 2021 / 02:35 PM CDT
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Popular
Is America’s best new Italian restaurant in St. Louis?
Gallery
St. Charles County’s rapid growth is coming from the region’s core
Water rescue on the Big River; family rafting trip goes awry
Video
Illinois drivers ‘beg’ to be pulled over by trooper featured in Facebook post
List of Juneteenth events around St. Louis
Security guard assaulted at popular Lake of the Ozarks bar
St. Louis Police identify people killed in collision at Gravois Road and I-55
Latest News
How to find a nearby St. Louis area pool
St. Louis Police identify people killed in collision at Gravois Road and I-55
Man wanders away from adult daycare center in University City
Garza talks of ‘new normal’ at final pandemic task force briefing
Video
20-year-old missing in Crawford County; investigators looking for 2 persons of interests
Stranded boat prompts call for help on Meramec River
Video
More News