Enter to Win a Weekend Getaway to Aerie’s Resort in Grafton, IL

ST. LOUIS-- One of the best ways to beat the Midwest heat is by taking a dip in a pool. If you don't have a friend with one in their backyard there are a few ways to find a place to cool off.

SwimmersGuide.com allows you to put in your zip code and it will give you a map of nearby pools. It also gives you a list of them, if there is public access, and any notes about the facility.