ERIC CHURCH is coming to Enterprise Center – win tickets!

Reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year and current ACM Entertainer of the Year nominee Eric Church announced, The Gather Again Tour will kick off this fall and stop at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Making the most of the long-awaited opportunity to “gather again,” for the first time in his career Church will adopt an in-the-round set up, with the stage at the center of each arena floor in order to accommodate as many fans as possible. Tickets to all U.S. dates go on sale to the general public Friday, May 7 at 10 a.m. local time at EricChurch.com.

Church, praised by Rolling Stone in the lead review of the April 2021 print issue for how he “has maneuvered the Nashville system, remaining dedicated to the power of down-the-center hitmaking even as he’s helped expand the parameters of the genre,” has passionately taken a leadership role in the industry’s return to touring.

“It became very clear to me that the only way to really get back to normal is through vaccinations. You’ve got to get needles in arms,” he shared with Billboard in the April 3 cover story depicting the superstar getting his own second dose of the vaccine after consulting with epidemiologists and industry experts.

“I just want to play shows,” he continued. “Politics’ job is to divide – that’s how you win elections. Those things that unite us are music and sports. The times when, whether you’re a Democrat or Republican or whatever, you throw your arm around the person next to you. We need that. I need that.”

