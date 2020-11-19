FOX 2’s Remarkable Women For 2021

FOX 2 wants to recognize the great contributions women have made to our nation and local communities. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.
During the month of March which is Women’s History Month, FOX 2 will highlight four local women who inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month — it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out.
One woman will be named FOX 2’s local Remarkable Women and receive a trip to Chicago on April 7-9, 2021. She’ll meet Remarkable Women from across Nexstar Nation stations. There, one woman will be selected and named Nexstar Media Group’s Woman of the Year and receive $5,000 to the charity of her choice!
CLICK ON THE GRAPHIC BELOW TO SUBMIT YOUR NOMINATION BETWEEN
DECEMBER 7 – 20, 2020
Check out FOX 2’s ‘Remarkable Women’ for 2020
|Mavis Merritt
St. Louis
Mavis Merritt has been giving back to the St. Louis community since she was a teenager.Read More…
|Marian McCord
Oakville
She lost her son to suicide and vowed to turn a tragedy into something positive. Read More…
|Judy Bentley
St. Louis
Judy Bentley is the founder of Community Health and Partnership Services Read More…
|Valeda Keys
St. Louis
She is a licensed practical nurse and a two-time breast cancer survivor. Now she is a champion for breast health.Read More…