Free Trip Tuesday:  3 Jam Packed Days in MEMPHIS, TN!!

Come Play Around in Memphis!
We all need to get away and feel a new beat! Come play around in Memphis! Finger-lickin’ barbeque, world famous attractions like Graceland and Beale Street – Memphis has all of this along with some of the best kept secrets in the world. One-of-a-kind shops, family-friendly attractions, award-winning museums and gardens, and some of the most unique hotels in the South. This package is so big, we’re not sure how it’s possible to fit it all in so let’s dig in to see how you can experience the soul of Memphis for yourself.
- Three (3) Night Stay at the Central Station Hotel – The Central Station has stood watch over South Main Street in downtown Memphis for more than 100 years, a direct reflection of the success, struggle, and spirit of the city that grew up around it. It was built simply for arrivals and departures, but the life that churned through on its rails gave South Main a vitality that turned it into one of the most iconic and dynamic neighborhoods in the city. Today, Central Station Hotel lets you experience the verve of this town in ways unlike any other, just like a real Memphian would. We invite you to depart from the city you think you know and arrive in the Memphis that is. Welcome to The Central Station Memphis.
- Four (4) Tickets to Rock-n- Soul Museum – The Memphis Rock ‘n’ Soul Museum created by the Smithsonian Institution, tells the story of musical pioneers who overcame racial and socio-economic barriers to create the music that shook the world.
- Four (4) Tickets to the National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel – The National Civil Rights Museum is a complex of museums and historic buildings in Memphis, Tennessee; its exhibits trace the history of the Civil Rights Movement in the United States from the 17th century to the present
- Four (4) Tickets to Sun Studios – the birthplace of Rock N Roll, visit the legendary Sun Studio. It is the discovery location of musical legends and genres of the 50s from BB King and Elvis Presley to Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis, Blues, Gospel and Rock N Roll.
- Four (4) Tickets to Graceland – Elvis Experience + Planes passes, as well as four passes to the new Graceland Exhibition Center – The Home of Elvis Presley of course!
- Four (4) Tickets to the Memphis Children Museum– creates memorable learning experience through hands-on exhibits and programs with indoor and outdoor play spaces for kids
- Four (4) Tickets to Edge Motor Museum – The Edge Motor Museum focuses on preservation over restoration. And we know that cars can tell us something about our past, our present, our world, and ourselves. They are vehicles to history, and reflections of the eras in which they were designed, built, sold, and driven.
- Four (4) Tickets to Old Dominick Distillery Tour and Tasting – Old Dominick Distillery is the first distillery making whiskey in downtown Memphis since prior to Prohibition. The distillery features a 50,000 square-foot set of historic industrial buildings restored as a spirits distillery, along with a tour, tasting room, retail spirits shop, event spaces, and restaurant.
- Four (4) Tickets to the Memphis Zoo – The Memphis Zoo has been named as one of the best zoos in the country according to TripAdvisor, and for good reason! It’s home to more than 4,500 animals representing over 500 different species. Can you also visit the giant pandas, Le Le and Ya Ya. The Memphis Zoo is one of only four zoos in the United States to provide this rare opportunity.
- PLUS, $200 VISA gift card courtesy of Sunset Hills Subaru
