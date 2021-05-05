Free Trip Tuesday:  3 Jam Packed Days in MEMPHIS, TN!!

ST. LOUIS - EPA Administrator Michael Regan visited St. Louis on Wednesday to tour the Chain of Rocks Water Purification Plant, where he was joined by elected officials who spoke out about the need for federal investments like those outlined in President Joe Biden's American Jobs Plan.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and Congresswoman Cori Bush joined Regan on the tour. The group held a news conference to speak about the needs for water infrastructure investment.