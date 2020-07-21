Free Trip Tuesday – 3 Jam Packed Days in Memphis, TN!

FOX 2’s Free Trip Tuesday heads to Memphis, TN!
Come Play Around in Memphis!
We all need to get away and feel a new beat! Come play around in Memphis! Finger-lickin’ barbeque, world famous attractions like Graceland and Beale Street – Memphis has all of this along with some of the best kept secrets in the world. One-of-a-kind shops, family-friendly attractions, award-winning museums and gardens, and some of the most unique hotels in the South. This package is so big, we’re not sure how it’s possible to fit it all in so let’s dig in to see how you can experience the soul of Memphis for yourself.
One lucky family will receive:
- Three (3) Night Stay at the Peabody Memphis – One of Memphis’ grandest, most legendary hotels, it’s also home of the Famous Peabody Memphis Ducks for nearly 90 years, ducks still visit the lobby fountain at 11am and 5pm daily
- Four (4) Tickets to The Lookout at Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid – The loftiest place in Memphis inside Big Cypress Lodge
- Four (4) Tickets to Rock-n- Soul Museum – The Memphis Rock ‘n’ Soul Museum applauds Beale Street Caravan’s expanding mission and commitment to local musicians
- Four (4) Tickets to the National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel – The National Civil Rights Museum is a complex of museums and historic buildings in Memphis, Tennessee; its exhibits trace the history of the Civil Rights Movement in the United States from the 17th century to the present
- Four (4) Tickets to Stax Museum of American Soul Music – Located on the original site of the Stax Records studio in Memphis, Tenn., the Stax Museum pays special tribute to the artists who recorded there, as well as other American soul legends, with a rare and amazing collection of more than 2,000 artifacts, interactive exhibits, films and galleries.
- Four (4) Tickets to Graceland – Elvis Experience + Planes passes, as well as four passes to the new Graceland Exhibition Center – The Home of Elvis Presley of course!
- Four (4) Tickets to the Memphis Children Museum– creates memorable learning experience through hands-on exhibits and programs with indoor and outdoor play spaces for kids
- Four (4) Tickets to the Memphis Zoo – home to more than 4,500 animals representing over 500 different species. Created in April 1906, the zoo has been a major tenant of Overton Park for more than 100 years
- Four (4) tickets to Backbeat Walking Tours – the only tour company in town that puts Memphis’ musical heritage in the hands of real musicians. We won’t just talk about music, we’ll play it live for you!
- Four (4) tickets to Shelby Farms – Shelby Farms Park features more than 40 miles of trails, both paved and unpaved, that are popular for walking, biking, running and hiking. The Park’s trail network includes Shelby Farms Greenline, an iconic 10.65-mile paved cycling and pedestrian trail that connects the heart of Memphis to the heart of Cordova through Shelby Farms Park.
