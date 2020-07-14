Free Trip Tuesday goes to Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari in Santa Claus, IN!

FOX 2’s Free Trip Tuesday

Brought to you by Webster Groves Subaru

It may be nearly summertime, but just three hours to the east of St. Louis, it’s Christmas year-round! In the tiny town of Santa Claus, Indiana, families enjoy an exciting but laid-back vacation with two days at Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari and overnights in Rudolph’s Christmas Cabins at Lake Rudolph Campground & RV Resort. Holiday World, named the Midwest’s #1 water park by TripAdvisor.com, is home to Thunderbird, the nation’s only launched wing coaster – plus Mammoth, the Guinness World Record holder for longest water coaster.

New in 2020, Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari will officially be the Water Coaster Capital of the World, with the opening of Cheetah Chase: The World’s First Launched Water Coaster. With more than 1,700 feet of combined track, Cheetah Chase is the first water coaster of its kind. It is among the first dueling water coasters in the world, and is the first to feature a flat-launching section to start the ride. Riders will be propelled using targeted water nozzles (rather than Linear Induction Motors used for Wildebeest and Mammoth).

To aid in social distancing efforts, Cheetah Chase, along with Wildebeest, Mammoth, Zinga, and Zoombabwe, will operate on the parks’ inLine Reservation System. Guests will be able to use their phones to wait in line, or will be able to make a reservation at the entrance of the ride. Guests will only be allowed to enter these lines by waiting virtually. Both wave pools, Bahari River, and any kids’ play areas will be accessible without use of the virtual line system.

Parents enjoy the family-friendly park’s FREE soft drinks, FREE parking, FREE sunscreen and FREE Wi-Fi, plus the FREE shuttle service from the campground, where visitors may rent a cabin or RV or bring their own camping equipment. Also, the Santa Claus Museum reveals the history of the town and its famous post office, plus you’ll get four bike rentals, a $50 gift card to spend at Santa’s Toy Shop and a $50 gift card valid for any in-store purchase at Santa’s Candy Castle and a $200 gift card from Webster Groves Subaru!

Enter to win this great getaway package to Santa Claus, Indiana, with tickets to Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari, overnights in a Christmas Cabin and gift certificates for local shopping and activities!

Contest rules