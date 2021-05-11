Free Trip Tuesday is taking you to The Lake of the Ozarks!

Free Trip Tuesday

Conveniently located in the heart of Missouri, The Lake of the Ozarks is the Midwest’s premier lake resort destination, offering world-class boating, golfing, shopping and fishing, and a wide variety of lodging, restaurants, and family fun activities to suit any budget and taste. At the Lake of the Ozarks you can be as lively or laid back as you want to be! This prize package includes a variety of resorts to try out possibly across multiple trips and includes family-fun, restaurants and so much more!

The Tri-County Lodge Association is providing one lucky winner with:

One Night Stay at Camden on the Lake – Voted the #1 Resort on the Lake of the Ozarks, Camden on the Lake Resort is the best destination to enjoy all Lake Ozark has to offer. Set on Toad Cove and adjacent to H. Toad’s Entertainment Complex, our waterfront resort is 12.3 miles from Lake of the Ozarks State Park. Modern accommodations feature free WiFi, flat-screen TVs and kitchenettes. Suites add lake-view balconies, pull-out sofas and fireplaces. There’s a lakefront eatery with cocktails, and of course, Horny Toad’s Bar and Grill with live entertainment! The outdoor pool connects to a swim-up bar. Other amenities include a full-service spa, water sports rentals at the marina and 16,000 sq. ft. of event facilities.

$50 Gift Certificate-Horny Toad Entertainment Complex – The Horny Toad Entertainment Complex is home of the best nightlife on the Lake of the Ozarks. We feature some of the most exciting, action packed, get-on-the-dance-floor acts from a wide range of artists. Whether you’re looking for great local flavor or regional favorites, we’ve got them all at the Horny Toad.

One Night Stay at Margaritaville Lake Resort – THE PERFECT BLEND OF LAKE LATITUDE AND ISLAND ATTITUDE. Don your shades, kick up your feet, and grab your favorite drink. Tucked away on the banks of the Lake of the Ozarks in Osage Beach, Margaritaville Lake Resort Lake of the Ozarks, previously known as Tan-Tar-A Resort, is a refuge for endlessly fun living. Inspired by the lyrics and lifestyle of singer, songwriter and author Jimmy Buffett, our resort invites you to live it up on the lake.

One Night Stay at Inn at Grand Glaize – One of the top Lake of the Ozarks hotels, Inn at Grand Glaize is a deluxe, full-service hotel, restaurant, banquet & conference property. Built in 1985 by St. Louis Cardinals Legend, Stan “the Man” Musial. Stan was a former Polish-American baseball player who played 22 seasons for the St. Louis Cardinals from 1941 to 1963. He was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 1969. Inn at Grand Glaize continues to maintain full commitment to guest satisfaction just as Stan Musial.

One Night Stay at Quail’s Nest Inn & Suites – Quail’s Nest is proof that inexpensive family vacations are still available. We feel that, dollar for dollar, Quail’s Nest can offer you the best value at Lake of the Ozarks. Compare our rates and amenities, adjacent shopping and restaurants and nearby attractions, boating, golf and entertainment. Our staff will do everything possible to make your vacation memories at the lake include Quail’s Nest.

$100 Gift Certificate- The Lodge of Four Seasons – ideal for golfing, visit Spa Shiki or dining options with your gift certificate!

Bridal Cave Family Pass for 4 – Lake of the Ozarks’ #1 Year Round Attraction. Bridal Cave remains a constant 60° inside, so it’s a great activity, no matter what the weather! Guided tours leave every few minutes and last approximately one hour. Tours are conducted over concrete pathways through the Cave’s refreshing 60 degree environment. Park interpreters will lead you and your family through room after room of incredible mineral deposits. Giant columns, delicate soda straws and massive draperies abound throughout the cave. Millions of years of struggle between water and rock have created this cavern with more onyx formations than any other known cave or cavern. In fact thousands of school children each year explore Bridal Cave as part of their educational program. A tour through Bridal Cave is a family adventure you will never forget.

$25 Gift Card for the Malted Monkey Ropes Course – It’s an up-in-the-air adventure that includes an exhilarating free fall. It will be open to anyone over 40 inches tall. On the ground floor, underneath the ropes course will be a small restaurant serving burgers, hot dogs, corned dogs and other carnival food. A milkshake bar will be offering a variety of flavors. Located on the Historic Bagnell Dam Strip in Lake Ozark, MO!

2-$25 Gift Cards for Tucker’s Shuckers Restaurant – Located on Bagnell Dam Strip, Tucker’s Shuckers is Lake of the Ozarks’ most popular new restaurant offering oysters, music, sports, burgers, sandwiches, steaks and more!

$50 Gift Card for Jolly Rogers Restaurant – Jolly Rogers Serves Boaters Grub & Grog On Lake Of The Ozarks. When you work like a captain, you need to play like a pirate. … Since 2007, Owners Pirate Queen Christine and Jolly Joe have embraced pirate life at the Lake, offering fantastic family fun and a great place to party on land and water.

Plus a $200 VISA Gift Card from Sunset Hills Subaru

