Free Trip Tuesday takes you to INNSBROOK RESORT!

Free Trip Tuesday goes to Innsbrook Resort!

Driven by Sunset Hills Subaru

A vacation home community located 45 minutes west of St. Louis, Innsbrook Resort offers more of what your family is looking for….living life like every day is the weekend! Innsbrook’s 7,500 acres include recreational and residential properties, an event center, in addition to the restaurant, and 18-hold public golf course.

One lucky family will win a prize package valued at over $1,400 including:

Weekend stay for family of four at Innsbrook Resort (check-in Friday, check-out Sunday) from Vacation Management Solutions

A round of golf for two adults on Innsbrook 18-hole golf course with cart

Lunch and Dinner for four (appetizer, entrée, soft drinks and dessert)

Four complimentary coffee drinks and bakery items from Aspen Cafe

Kayak or Paddleboard Rentals for family (Avail May 28- October 26)

One Innsbrook T-shirt per person from our Aspen Boutique

PLUS, a $200 VISA gift card courtesy of Sunset Hills Subaru!

