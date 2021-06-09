Free Trip Tuesday: Win a pair of VIP Passes to the 3-Day Kicker Country Stampede in Topeka, KS

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Glasgow Village man was fatally shot in an alleged dispute over grass clippings. The moments before the shooting were caught on camera by his doorbell Ring camera.

Officers with the St. Louis County Police Department responded Sunday to calls for a shooting just after 11:10 a.m. in the 400 block of MacDougall Drive. The victim, identified as Allen Waller, was found shot in the driveway and pronounced dead at the scene.