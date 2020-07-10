Free Trip Tuesday- Win a weekend at Innsbrook

FOX 2’s Free Trip Tuesday

Brought to you by Webster Groves Subaru!

FOX 2’s long running Free Trip Tuesday promotion returns for the summer with destinations your family can enjoy within a day’s drive of St. Louis!

Our first destination is Innsbrook Resorts, a vacation home community located 45 minutes west of St. Louis. Innsbrook offers more of what your family is looking for … living life like every day is the weekend. Innsbrook’s 7,500 acres include recreational and residential properties, an event center, in addition to the restaurant, and 18-hole public golf course.

Innsbrook has plenty for you to do while you’re here—kayaking on the lake, swimming, hiking a nature trail or taking the family the Commons area with a pool, fitness center, laundry facilities and other activities! Picture your perfect family weekend, a retreat to a place where you can enjoy the great outdoors or just cuddle next to the fire. Innsbrook offers more than 100 lakes, several nature trails, stables and family events for all ages—truly making it nature’s playground.

Innsbrook’s public championship golf course is carved out of the rolling wooded hillsides of eastern Missouri. It challenges low handicappers while not overpowering the novice golfer. After hitting the course, make casual dining a new tradition at Innsbrook’s restaurant and pub, The Clubhouse Bar & Grille.

Enjoy a weekend stay at Innsbrook, with access to all the amenities including pool, fitness center, hiking on our trails, swimming or fishing in the lakes, weekend activities at the Commons – varies by date, a round of golf for two adults, a meal for four at the Clubhouse Bar & Grille, and a 48-hour rental of 4 kayaks.

One (1) local winner will receive a weekend stay for a family of four (4) to Innsbrook including:

Weekend stay at Innsbrook Resort including 2-night, 3 bedroom lake view condo with beach access for a family of four

Dinner for four at the Clubhouse Bar & Grille at Innsbrook overlooking the golf course. Dinner includes an appetizer, soft drinks, choice of entrees and a dessert

Golf for two adults on Innsbrook’s 18-hole championship course with cart included. Note: Must bring your own clubs

48-hour rental of 4 kayaks, paddles and life vests

One (1) $200 VISA gift card courtesy of Webster Groves Subaru

At Innsbrook, you really can have it all.

To learn more about the Innsbrook experience, please contact us at 636.928.3366 x9199 or email property@innsbrook-resort.com.

Contest rules