Get on Board with 2 tix on Allegiant Airlines and a pair of premium tickets to see Jason Aldean!

NORMAL, Ill. - Twenty-five-year-old Jelani Day is a graduate student studying to get his master's in speech pathology at Illinois State University. He was last seen Aug. 24 and hasn't been heard from since.

Police found his car, a 2010 White Crysler 300 with a blacktop, in a wooded area in Peru, Illinois, a few days later.

"Nothing is more important to me than getting Jelani back," Carmen Bolden Day, Jelani's mother said. "I need help to find my son, it’s been 28 days.”

Jelani's family from Danville and a faculty member reported Jelani missing after he did not show up for class for several days. Bloomington police said they need tips from the public in their ongoing search.