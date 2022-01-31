Josh Groban is coming to St. Louis – Win tickets EVERY DAY this week!

Skip to content
FOX 2
St. Louis
35°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
St. Louis News
Missouri News
Illinois News
National News
Politics
Contact 2
FOX Files
You Paid For It
True Crime
Hancock & Kelley
Legal Lens
Black History Month
Medical Minute
Proud to Serve
Pulse of St. Louis
Tools for Teachers
Spirit of St. Louis
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Lost your donkey? Police in Jefferson County search for owner
Luke Bryan’s ‘Raised Up Right’ tour coming to St. Louis this Fall
Here’s how much income it takes to be among the top 1% in Missouri & Illinois
Josh Groban to perform at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in June
Weather
St. Louis Weather Radar
Closings and Delays
St. Louis Weather News
Daily St. Louis Area Forecast
Long-Range Forecast
Watches and Warnings
The Moon
Allergy Index
River levels and flood forecast
Storm Spotter Class
Watch
Segments
Live Video of Newscasts
FOX 2 Program Schedule
KPLR Program Schedule
Breaking News Video – 1
Breaking News Video – 2
Video from SkyFOX Helicopter
St. Louis Area Video Cameras
Rogue Runner
Storm Runner
Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments
Traffic
AM Show
Margie’s Money Saver
STL Moms
Pep Zone
Recipes
The Thread
Tim’s Travels
Top Stories
2DEF asks for donations to help domestic violence survivors
Video
Top Stories
Missouri Poison Center says keep at-home COVID-19 testing kits away from kids
Video
Top Stories
How St. Louis is celebrating the Lunar New Year today
Video
Tim’s Travels: Leave the flowers, send a bouquet of chicken this Valentine’s Day
Video
Celebrate Valentine’s Day at The City Museum
Video
How to keep your data and internet usage private
Video
Sports
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Blues
Kansas City Chiefs
St. Louis City SC
China 2022
The Big Game
The Female Field
Athlete of the Week
BattleHawks
College
Prep Zone
Sunday Sports Extra
Top Stories
Chiefs go into offseason with several free agent questions
Gallery
Top Stories
Super Bowl LVI set, Rams vs Bengals
Chiefs reflect on historic AFC Championship collapse
Video
Chiefs lose AFC Championship in OT
While NFL plays conference title games, world waits on Tom Brady
Contests
Proud to Serve Nomination
‘Tools for Teachers’ Nomination
Contest Rules
Top Stories
Josh Groban is coming to St. Louis – Win tickets EVERY DAY this week!
Top Stories
CHEER Live is coming! Win tickets before you can buy them!
Top Stories
Disney On Ice presents Let’s Celebrate
Studio STL
Ask the Expert
Arts And Entertainment
Be Our Guest Certificates
Keepin It Local
Fashion And Beauty
Feature your business or event
Food And Drink
Newsletter
Top Stories
Freshen up Friday – do those little sticks that emit light really tighten the skin? We test them out!
Video
Top Stories
Know when to roll ‘em know when to hold ‘em- Compass Retirement Solutions goes over the 401k rollover
Video
Sleep apnea prevents a good night’s rest – let Ellis Sleep Center and Ellis dental put that problem to bed
Video
Blogging, jogging, and screaming moms blogging – Here’s the tea with Judi D.
Video
Spinning your wheel – The St. Louis Wheel celebrates its own day on February 14th
Video
Jobs
Get ready for your new Career!
Post a Job
KPLR
About KPLR
Presidential Libraries, Museums, and more
Watch CW Shows
Top Stories
Ballwin woman still Honoring our Heroes after husband dies from COVID
Video
Top Stories
You Paid For It: How different COVID tests are causing teacher shortages in classrooms
Video
Top Stories
St. Louis native visits cemeteries across America to honor fallen troops
Video
Years after their departure, St. Louis still rooting against Rams
Video
Maryland Heights officer who arrested community center shooter satisfied with life sentence
Video
60% of St. Charles County residents fully vaccinated as statewide COVID cases show decline
Connect
Contact
About Us
Anchors and Reporters
Newsletters
St. Louis Area Events
Advertise
Be a newscast guest
Closed Captioning
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Frequently Asked Questions
Order A Copy Of A Newscast
School Closing Registration
Internships
Student Shadow Program
Work For Us
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Search
Search
Search
Josh Groban is coming to St. Louis – Win tickets EVERY DAY this week!
Contests
by:
Katy Viviano
Posted:
Jan 31, 2022 / 08:30 AM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 28, 2022 / 01:26 PM CST
Close
You have been added to FOX 2 Weather Newsletter
Subscribe Now
FOX 2 Weather
Sign Up
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Popular
Major winter storm to impact the region late Tuesday into Thursday
Video
One person shot Monday morning on Olive Boulevard in Chesterfield
Video
St. Louis Weather
Chance of snow in the St. Louis region Wednesday & Thursday
40 years later: A look back at ‘The Blizzard of 82’
Video
Missouri hospitals ask office workers to help nurses
Here’s how much income it takes to be among the top 1% in Missouri & Illinois
Latest News
Lost your donkey? Police in Jefferson County search for owner
Luke Bryan’s ‘Raised Up Right’ tour coming to St. Louis this Fall
Here’s how much income it takes to be among the top 1% in Missouri & Illinois
Josh Groban to perform at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in June
One person shot Monday morning on Olive Boulevard in Chesterfield
Video
Visitation held today for Festus Fire Chief who died of COVID complications
Video
More News