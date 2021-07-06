Win a prize package to see Blues guitarist and singer Robert Cray at Chesterfield Amphitheater!

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. - Community members have identified the teen who drowned in the Meramec River at Castlewood State Park as 16-year-old Kara Wrice of Ballwin. She was a model and student-athlete at Webster Groves High School.

Mary Clarke, co-owner of Mother Model Management, said Kara Wrice was a "young bright, effervescent person. She was the girl in the room that was inviting to all the other girls, encouraging, she had a natural confidence about her."