Needtobreathe coming to Saint Louis Music Park!

Needtobreathe is coming to Saint Louis Music Park with special guests Switchfoot and The New Respects! Saint Louis Music Park is a new outdoor venue located at Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights. FOX 2 is giving away tickets EVERY DAY this week to see Needtobreathe on Tuesday, September 7th before tickets go on sale Friday at Noon.

FOX 2 also has a pre-sale going on Wednesday, May 12th at 10am – Thursday, May 13th at 11:59pm.  Purchase tickets HERE using the pre-sale password:  FOX2NOW

