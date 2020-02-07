Nominate a KPLR ‘Weather Kid of the Week’

For over 35 years, KPLR 11’s Chief Meteorologist, John Fuller has been bringing weather coverage in St. Louis. A local favorite, John Fuller has taught Meteorology and often spends time in local classrooms around St. Louis showing and teaching the science behind the weather to young students.

John Fuller’s Weather Kid of the Week will allow your child to share their love of the weather with John. Fuller’s Weather Kid of the Week is open to kids between the ages of 8-13.

Many thanks to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville for helping us support Fuller’s Weather Kid of the Week!

Parents: Let us know why your child wants to be a Weather Kid of the Week! Thursday afternoons, we’ll showcase a local youngster and a special forecast. Just click on the link below and then tell your family and friends to watch News 11 at 4pm.

Must be at least 18 to enter & live in St. Louis DMA and be the parent or legal guardian of the child ages 8-13. One weekly winner selected to join John Fuller during his Weather Kid of the Week segment on Thursday afternoons during News 11 at 4pm. Weather Kid of the Week will be pre-empted when John Fuller is not appearing on the news, or should breaking news occur.