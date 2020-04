ST. LOUIS, Mo. – We are starting something new. We want to salute those of you on the front lines in the fight against the spread of coronavirus.

First up, the proud team at this hospital. These nurses just finished up their shifts at SSM DePaul Hospital today. When they came outside Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter was overhead to greet the heroes.

Fill out this form if you want to give a shout out to your team.